WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–Have you ever wondered how schools got their name? Westerville City Schools says the wonder is over, you can name a school.

WCS is scheduled to open its newest elementary school in the fall of 2022 and a middle school in 2023. They want the public’s help coming up with the names.

You can submit your ideas by visiting the district’s website here:

https://www.wcsoh.org/nametheschools

You can also use your phone to scan the QR Code in the photo above.