DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville man accused of killing his wife will see the first day of his trial Tuesday.

Jury selection in the murder trial of Matheau L. Moore — a Westerville man charged in the June 2021 death of Emily Noble — is scheduled to begin in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

Noble, 52, was found dead in a wooded area near County Line and State roads in Westerville shortly after celebrating her birthday in September 2020. An autopsy revealed that Noble, who was found with a 20-inch USB cord around her neck, died from “multiple injuries of the head and neck.”

Investigators contended that Noble’s body was staged to appear as a suicide, and a strangulation expert said the evidence pointed to a homicide, according to police.

Last week, prosecutors lost an appeal to have the start of the trial delayed, arguing that Moore’s defense attorneys failed to submit in a timely fashion an expert witness’ report arguing that hanging, rather than strangulation or other means, might explain Noble’s death.

In rejecting the appeal, Judge David M. Gormley said, “Parties have had ample time to prepare for the trial since” charges were filed 14 months ago.