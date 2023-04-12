WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested on sexual assault charges based on a complaint from a Westerville daycare facility.

David Cantrell (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

The Westerville Division of Police arrested 21-year-old David Cantrell and charged him with gross sexual imposition — a third-degree felony — stemming from a complaint made by The Nest Schools on the 800 block of Dempsey Road.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital referred the school’s complaint to WPD. Gross sexual imposition is defined as when a victim cannot consent due to being intoxicated, or the victim is less than 13 years old. Cantrell is known to have been an employee at daycare facilities around the Columbus area.

A spokesperson with The Nest Schools said in a statement, “The health and safety of our children are always our number one priority. David Cantrell has not been a part of any Nest program for over ten months. Upon learning of the allegation, he was immediately placed on leave and subsequently terminated. While we have no information to add, we will continue to support the investigating agencies as appropriate.”

Westerville police are encouraging families who may be concerned about their children’s contact with Cantrell to contact them at 614-901-6881 or email steven.grubbs@westerville.org. Anonymous tips can be placed at 614-901-6866.