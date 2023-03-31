WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found unresponsive after reports of a shooting northeast of Columbus on Thursday night.

Around 8:25 p.m., Brooke Palm, 40, was found, shot in the chest, in front of an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Harbin Place in Blendon Township near Westerville. Blendon Township officers and Franklin County deputies were called to the scene.

The officers provided aid to the woman, who was then taken to a hospital. She was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m.

Officers also found a handgun and arrested Jonathan Reed, 32, charging him with murder. Reed is being held at a Franklin County jail and is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Saturday morning.

Officers do not yet know what led to the shooting. Anyone with information may contact Lt. Josh Retherford at 614-882-8500.