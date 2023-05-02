WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Korean-style fried chicken restaurant is expanding with a second central Ohio location.

92 Chicken is preparing to welcome guests to a new joint at 599 S. State St. in Westerville. The new spot will mark the chain’s second Columbus-area location after opening a restaurant in Delaware at 12 S. Sandusky St.

Chicken wings, tenders and drumsticks are available with several sauce options, including spicy garlic, red hot pepper, curry, hot barbeque, lemon mustard and more. Customers can upgrade their chicken meal to include a snow onion, white onions in a creamy sauce, or a spring onion, green onion in a soy garlic sauce.

Chicken sandwiches on brioche buns with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, onions, pickles, cheese sauce and the customer’s choice of extra sauce are also available. Sides include fried calamari, fried dumplings, popcorn shrimp, kimchi, curly fries, monster cheese fries and more.

The announcement comes as another Korean fried chicken chain, C.M. Chicken, also opened a new location in Westerville in March.

Learn more and View 92 Chicken’s entire menu here.