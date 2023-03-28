WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A national chain known for Korean-style fried chicken has opened its third central Ohio restaurant.

C.M. Chicken is welcoming guests at 5947 S. Sunbury Rd. in Westerville after holding a soft opening earlier this month. The new spot marks the chain’s third Columbus-area restaurant with nearly 50 across the U.S., including in Upper Arlington and Pickerington.

The menu boasts fried chicken coated in your choice of sauce, including garlic spicy, red hot pepper, soy spring onion and mania lemon spring. Fried chicken that is baked for an extra crisp, known as Tikkudak, is also available in garlic soy, red hot pepper, curry and garlic sauces.

C.M. is home to “snow onions,” consisting of sliced onions with a creamy white sauce that sits on top of the fried chicken. Rounding out the menu is a number of noodle options and other sides, including kimchi, pickled radish, dumplings, shrimp tempura, fried calamari and more.

Westerville’s new spot is currently open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Closed on Monday. Learn more and view the full menu here.