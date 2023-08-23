WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville, Worthington and Whitehall are all among the cities affected by a widespread Breezeline internet outage.

The company’s outage map cited fiber damage as the cause, which it said has interrupted all services. Breezeline has crews on-site assessing the damage, and predicted it would be back online around 6 p.m.

View outage details by zip code in Breezeline’s map below. As of 3:50 p.m., the largest area affected by the outage was in and around Westerville.

Breezeline previously reported an outage in the Columbus area in November 2022. During that incident, both the provider’s email services as well as internet went down. Company spokesman Andrew Walton cited a third party’s system failure as the cause.