WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio distillery pub is opening a new north Columbus restaurant and speakeasy inside a former post office built in 1935.

High Bank Co. is opening a third distillery in spring of 2024 at 28 S. State St. in Westerville, co-founder Adam Hines announced on Wednesday. The 88-year-old building will be transformed into a more than 3,600 square-foot full-service restaurant and bar with two patios, a retail store and an exterior ‘Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area’ window.

“We are renovating the old post office building into two entirely new spaces. Actual Prohibition, Anti-Saloon League propaganda was mailed out from this building, which is amazing to me,” said Hines. “It has always been my dream to have a High Bank location here to contribute to the culture and community of Uptown Westerville.”

(Courtesy Photo/High Bank Co.)

(Courtesy Photo/High Bank Co.)

(Courtesy Photo/High Bank Co.)

(Courtesy Photo/High Bank Co.)

Guests will also be transported by elevator down to a 2,000 square foot speakeasy underground with a specialty cocktail menu that will pay tribute to a 19th-century saloon owner, Henry Corbin.

Corbin opened a Westerville saloon in 1875, when the area was known to strongly oppose the consumption of distilled spirits. The saloon was blown up twice and Corbin is believed to have ignited the “Whiskey War” of prohibition and the Anti-Saloon League when he confronted protestors with two drawn pistols.

The $2.7 million project will keep the historic building in-tact with crown-molding and original brickwork, paired with the interior mixing modern furnishings of High Bank’s industrial aesthetic.

“As a local resident and business owner, to play a part in bringing a national award-winning operator to our nationally award winning community is special,” said John Brooks, managing partner of BTTS and developer of the new location.