WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant.

The suspect involved in an assault in Westerville. (Courtesy Photo/Westerville Division of Police)

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released yet as detectives are still processing the case, a spokesman for the Westerville Division of Police told NBC4. However, it did note that investigators identified the man thanks to a tip from the public.

WPD released a security camera video of the Sept. 21 incident in hopes of finding the suspect. The video showed the man throw a food bowl and multiple soda bottles at a worker at Genjigo at 14 E. Schrock Rd. There was no audio included in the video, but body language seen in it showed the suspect and the cashier had an argument before escalating to violence.

The cashier did not retaliate after being hit with multiple objects, but the video showed another customer in the restaurant confronting the suspect. Most of the fight happened off-screen, but the two can be seen punching and pushing each other in the corner of the camera’s view.

As of Thursday morning, Westerville police had yet to release charges they arrested the suspect on.