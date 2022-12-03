An earlier report on measles in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth public location in central Ohio has been listed by Columbus Public Health as being exposed to measles.

CPH announced Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles that visited the Dollar Tree store on 5990 Westerville Road on the northeast side of central Ohio. Health officials state the store was exposed on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6:20 to 8:50 p.m.

“Any unvaccinated individual at the above location, during the listed time, should watch for symptoms of measles & call their health care provider if sick,” stated CPH in a social media announcement.

Measles is a growing concern for central Ohio health officials as the number of cases continues to increase with 50 confirmed cases as of Friday in the area. Westerville City Schools shared with families a few days ago there was one case discovered in the district.

All of the confirmed measles cases in the area are in unvaccinated individuals under 18 years old, resulting in 20 hospitalizations. More than 50% of the cases are in toddlers between the ages of 1 and 2.

Last week, CPH commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts revealed that three public locations in Columbus were exposed to measles. Those locations and dates and times of exposure are:

Measles is a highly contagious virus transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the CDC, infected individuals can spread the virus for up to four days before becoming symptomatic.

It typically takes 8 to 12 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, according to both public health agencies.

The CDC recommends all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first between 12 and 15 months old and the second at 4 through 6 years of age or at least 28 days after the first dose.