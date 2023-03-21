WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pennsylvania-based chain known for fried chicken inside waffle cones, with restaurants across the nation and in the United Arab Emirates, has opened a Columbus-area location.

Chick’nCone is now welcoming guests at 422 Polaris Parkway in Westerville next to Rusty Bucket and across the street from Hot Chicken Takeover. The storefront marks the chain’s first central Ohio location with nearly 30 across the U.S., including two near Cincinnati, and several locations in Dubai.

The menu boasts waffle cones holding crispy chicken tossed inside your choice of sauce, including ranch, a sweet and tangy mustard-based BBQ sauce, a hot sauce with a hint of blue cheese and a spicy chili sauce. Chicken sandwiches with a toasted brioche roll and crispy chicken tenders are available, too.

Chick’nCone is also home to the Chick’nBowl, a bed of fries with mac and cheese, chopped chicken tenders, and your choice of sauce. Guests can order mac and cheese, fries and corn on the side, as well as vanilla, caramel, and chocolate milkshakes topped with waffle crunch.

Westerville’s new spot is currently open from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Monday through Wednesday, but hours are subject to change. Learn more and view the full menu here.