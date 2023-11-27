WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A chain known for fried chicken inside waffle cones, with restaurants across the nation and in the United Arab Emirates, has closed its only Columbus-area location less than one year after opening.

Chick’nCone’s storefront at 422 Polaris Parkway in Westerville has shuttered and is marked as available, with a sign on the door instructing prospective buyers how to contact property managers. The storefront opened in March and had marked the chain’s first central Ohio location with nearly 30 across the U.S., including two near Cincinnati, and several in Dubai.

Chick’nCone has closed at 422 Polaris Pkwy. in Westerville. (Courtesy Photo/Chick’n Cone)

The chain did not respond to NBC4’s request for comment, as it is unclear if the restaurant is permanently closing or relocating. The Westerville location’s phone has been disconnected and its social media pages have not been updated since September.

Chick’nCone boasts waffle cones holding crispy chicken tossed inside your choice of sauce, including ranch, a sweet and tangy mustard-based BBQ sauce, a hot sauce with a hint of blue cheese and a spicy chili sauce. Chicken sandwiches with a toasted brioche roll and crispy chicken tenders are available, too.

The menu is also home to the Chick’nBowl, a bed of French fries with mac and cheese, chopped chicken tenders, and your choice of sauce. Guests can order mac and cheese, fries and corn on the side, as well as vanilla, caramel, and chocolate milkshakes topped with waffle crunch.