UPDATE: The City of Westerville posted to Facebook that Aynsley Carr has been found safe.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville police are asking the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old girl reported missing Sunday night.

Aynsley Carr was last seen on the 400 block of County Line Road east of Otterbein Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Aynsley is 4-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds. She was late seen wearing pink long-sleeve pajamas with green bottoms.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.