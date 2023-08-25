WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has gone to the hospital after a Central Ohio Transit Authority bus drove through an auto repair shop near Westerville on Friday.

Authorities responded to the 5900 block of Westerville Road around 3 p.m. on Friday after a COTA bus crashed into Wayne’s Auto Repair Shop, according to Blendon Township police. A COTA representative told NBC4 that one bus passenger and a person inside the shop were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

(NBC4 Photo/Jon Edwards)

As part of COTA protocol, the bus driver went to a local hospital, the representative said.