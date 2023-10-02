WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based co-working business and a brewing company are collaborating to launch a new campus on the grounds of a historic armory in Westerville.

COhatch has restored the former armory building at 240 S. State St. in Westerville to construct an indoor and outdoor space where small business owners, freelancers, startups, nonprofits and employees of large companies can work. The site features meeting rooms, gardens, outdoor event and activity areas, a natural kids’ play area, and integration with the Westerville bike trail.

“The 2.3 acres the building sits on gives us the opportunity to create a beautiful, one-of-a-kind destination that fits the lives of our members and the public,” COhatch co-founder Matt Davis said. “We think it will have everything needed for work, play, philanthropy and family.”

A rendering of the new COhatch campus in Westerville featuring North High Brewing. (Courtesy Photo/COhatch)

An existing garage building on the site has been converted into a North High Brewing restaurant and pub with indoor and outdoor dining space. The green space to the east of the building, which is connected to the bike path, is family- and pet-friendly and serves as a space for live music and events.

“We’re always thrilled to partner with COhatch as they expand to new locations,” North High Brewing founder Gavin Meyers said. “These historic properties give us the opportunity to try concepts that are unique from anything we’ve done in the past.”

The site also serves as an extension of COhatch’s incubator space, The Gateway, by providing startup education, resources and funding to local entrepreneurs.

COhatch’s new location comes as the co-working business is also redeveloping several historic homes and constructing a 15,000-square-foot building along the Scioto River in Dublin to launch a “one-of-a-kind co-working and entrepreneurship community” named Riverview Village.

Once completed, Riverview Village will be home to private offices, company suites, meeting spaces, individual company retreat homes, bars and restaurants, indoor and outdoor event spaces, and more for year-round use and entertainment.

Launched in 2016, COhatch is home to co-working spaces and private offices with locations across nine cities, including Atlanta, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay. The company offers intimate “phone booth” rooms, fully-equipped podcast rooms, large meeting rooms and event spaces available for company gatherings, anniversary parties, reunions and weddings.