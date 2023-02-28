WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-area chain known for chicken wings, sloppy white cheddar mac and cheese, and chili made in-house is opening a fifth central Ohio location.

(Courtesy Photo/OX-B’s)

OX-B’s is welcoming guests beginning this March at the corner of West Schrock Road and South Cleveland Avenue in Westerville, according to general manager Tyler Wakeling. The chain also operates spots in Lancaster, Newark, Reynoldsburg, and the Short North.

The menu boasts boneless, classic, smoked and tofu wings available in several dry rubs and sauces, including buffalo, spicy garlic, salt and vinegar, teriyaki, chili lime and sriracha. Additional signature items include cornbread smothered in chili, chicken and waffle fries, deep-fried chili dogs, and the chicken “slopwich” topped with white cheddar mac and cheese.

OX-B’s is also home to fried, buffalo and grilled chicken wraps, several salads, fried pickle chips, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, and cheesy waffle fries. Sides include mac and cheese, chili, coleslaw, baked beans and waffle fries.

Find a location near you and order online from OX-B’s here.