Autopsy report: Emily Noble died from ‘multiple injuries’ to head, neck

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The coroners who performed the autopsy on Emily Noble have released their findings, confirming that Noble died from “multiple injuries of the head and neck.”

A 20-inch USB cord was found around her neck, according to the report, which was signed by Anna Castiglione Richmond and Lee Lehman of the Montgomery County coroner’s office and dated Jan. 22.

Noble was reported missing in late May 2020 after celebrating her 52nd birthday. Her body was found on Sept. 16, 2020 in a wooded area near County Line Road and State Road in Westerville, where she was reported missing.

Prosecutors say Noble was killed and then her body was staged to make it appear that she died by suicide. Her husband, Mattheau Moore, was arrested and charged with her murder last week.