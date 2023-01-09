WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Phoenix-based banking company is expanding with a new hub in central Ohio.

Western Alliance Bank announced Monday a $2.2 million investment to create 150 new jobs for a technology hub in Westerville. The company said it is hiring data analysts, engineers, developers, network operators, management, finance specialists and more to grow the IT division.

Chief operating officer Tim Boothe said community amenities, strong corporate presence and talent acquisition practices made Westerville the top contender for this project, which aims to be a catalyst for the bank’s growth nationwide.

“The robust talent pipeline, concentration of finance and technology companies and competitive business environment in the Columbus Region is the type of ecosystem we were looking for when scouting locations across the country,” Boothe said in a news release.

Headquartered in Phoenix, the bank operates individual, full-service banking and financial brands and employs nearly 3,400 across offices nationwide. Western Alliance also boasts more than $50 billion in assets and is ranked 11th on the Forbes list of America’s Best Banks in 2022.