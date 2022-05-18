COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old murder suspect was granted house arrest by a Franklin County judge.

Sydney Freshour, who was charged with murder and aggravated robbery for her involvement in the 2021 shooting death of 22-year-old Tristan Foor, was placed under house arrest Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, court records state.

Initially slapped with a $25,000 recognizance bond, a judge granted Freshour permission to be placed under house arrest and removed the 20-year-old’s bond. According to court records, Freshour will reside with her mother in Westerville.

In April, Freshour turned herself in to law enforcement after an investigation revealed her involvement in the killing. Her arrest came more than a year after Foor was shot and killed on the 4000 block of Aspen Pine Boulevard, according to police.

Freshour reportedly lured Foor to the area so she and Elias Malone, 20, could rob him, police said. Malone admitted to detectives at the crime scene that he shot and killed Foor.

Freshour will remain under house arrest until a date is scheduled for her trial.