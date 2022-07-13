WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville police are searching for a 14-year-old who reportedly ran away from home.

Sariyah Nicole Gibson, who is 5 feet 4 and 120 pounds, left her Westerville home in the early morning of Tuesday, July 5, according to a news release from the Westerville Division of Police. Investigators said this is not the first time Gibson has run away from home.

The 14-year-old may be staying with friends in Groveport, police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to Gibson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Westerville police at 614-882-7444. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting 614-901-6866.