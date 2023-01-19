WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville is developing a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space with a number of amenities, including an obstacle course, a zip line, and more.

City officials are proposing “Edge Adventure Park” to be built on a 10.5-acre wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland Avenue. Once completed, the park may include nature trails, an adventure course, a climbing tower, a fitness circuit, a frisbee golf course, a children’s garden, fire pits, and more.

Calling the space a “blend of recreation, nature and adventure-style activities,” Westerville is hoping the park will serve a dual purpose for workforce recruitment and corporate team-building opportunities given its proximity to Westar businesses. The park’s proposed trails would include connections to Wester and the Alum Creek Trail, possibly building the longest central Ohio Greenways trail.

The city is committing $2 million for the park’s development, along with a $300,000 grant from the state. In addition to the amenities, the funding will protect the ravine while completing environmental mitigation and ravine bank stabilization to prevent erosion.

Parks and Recreation is collecting feedback on which amenities community members would like developed in the park before a plan is finalized and construction begins later this year.