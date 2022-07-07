PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was killed and the passenger in her truck suffered serious injuries after a crash in Plain Township, Monday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:07 p.m., a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, being driven by a 19-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Central College Road near Gatewater Boulevard, when a 2000 Dodge Dakota, being driven by Amelia Gerwig, 39, of Westerville, failed to yield from southbound Gatewater Boulevard and was struck on the left side by the Ram truck.

Gerwig was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old passenger in the Dakota was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Ram truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.