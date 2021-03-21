Westerville woman found dead in South Carolina motel when deputies serve warrants

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two suspects were found dead in a Florence motel after deputies heard gunshots while attempting to serve felony warrants, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Nunn said deputies, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, attempted to serve warrants on two suspects. Deputies found the suspects in a room at the Suburban Motel on Highway 52 near I-95.

When deputies knocked on the door and identified themselves, they heard two gunshots fired from inside the room, Nunn said. Both suspects were then found dead in the room.

The suspects found dead were identified as Chautress Evelyn Like, 21, of Westerville, Ohio, and Donovan McMillan, 25, of Hartsville, according to county coroner Keith von Lutcken.

No deputies fired a weapon and none were injured, Nunn said. Sheriff T.J. Joye requested an investigation from SLED. Tommy Crosby with SLED said agents are heading to the scene.

News13 has asked deputies what they warrants were for but they couldn’t tell us at this time.