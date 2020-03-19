Westerville to waive April utility payments

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Westerville announced it is offering a payment holiday for all residential and business utility accounts for bills due April 15.

The city says it is waiving the payments due to economic uncertainties associated with the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The payment holiday applies to city electric, water, sanitation and trash/recycling. The City’s Finance Department has estimated the total cost of the holiday to the Electric, Water, Sewer and Refuse funds at approximately $5.5 million.

City officials are encouraging those able to make a donation to a Westerville-based nonprofit or charitable organization that can provide further assistance for food, housing, financial assistance or mental health counseling.

These organizations include but are not limited to:

“These utility funds will endure this lost revenue for the time being given the extraordinary economic conditions impacting our community,” said City Manager David A. Collinsworth. “Once the COVID-19 crisis is over and the economy rebounds, we will evaluate the fiscal condition of these utility funds and may adjust rates over time to ensure adequate fund balance, but such adjustments are not a certainty at this point.”