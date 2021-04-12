Westerville to hire first diversity director

Westerville plans to hire its first diversity director soon.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A new hire is on the cards at the City of Westerville as it seeks out its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director.

The city announced the new position on social media, and encouraged people with a diversity and inclusion background to apply. The job will pay between $83,000 and $124,000, depending on the experience of the candidate.

In the job description, the city says it “…has been intentional in its development of a diversity action plan that fully addresses our commitment to recruitment and inclusion….”

Westerville points to events and organizations such as Community Culture Day, the MLK Legacy Project, 4th Friday Global Bazaar/Hands Across Westerville, as some examples of its commitment to inclusion.