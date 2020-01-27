Westerville teacher’s flight home from China delayed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — John McGory will not be on the U.S. rescue flight out of Wuhan, China Tuesday morning.

The 65-year-old Westerville resident is riding out the coronavirus scare in his two-bedroom apartment in Wuhan.

McGory has been teaching English at Jianghan University in Wuhan for the past six years. He recently resigned and was planning to return to Ohio when he suddenly found himself quarantined to the city along with millions of others.

“The fact is I was coming home next week,” McGory said. “That’s the strange thing about it all. I was this close to coming home and then this came up.”

By midday Monday, the death toll had climbed to 81 and the estimated number of people who have contracted the virus is approaching 3,000.

“I’m concerned,” McGory said. “I think this next week is going to really be important for not only myself but a lot of people.”

That’s because officials believe it may take up to two weeks before individuals exposed to the virus develop symptoms.

“For one week, we were exposed without having any masks or staying inside, so that has me a little concerned,” McGory said. “So the next week, I’ll have a better idea if I’m going to get through this and not only myself, but I think a lot of people in Wuhan.”

McGory said he does go outside for walks and to go shopping for supplies. He said very few people are out and most are wearing masks.

“Today at the Walmart, though, to be able to get in, they had to take your temperature,” McGory said. “So the Walmart greeters now pointed a little thing at the middle of your forehead and took your temperature and if it was OK, you could go into the Walmart.”

McGory said he was offered a seat on a U.S. evacuation plane expected to leave Tuesday. However, he had given his passport to the University and was unable to provide it to the embassy in time for a seat assignment.

Just as well, he said.

“I didn’t really feel very good about getting on the first plane out of here and taking a seat from someone that probably needed it more than I do,” McGory said. “I can survive.”