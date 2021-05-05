Westerville student arrested after allegedly making threats with gun

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A middle school student has been arrested after a principal said he displayed a gun in a group chat with other students and made threats.

A message to parents Wednesday from Kendall Harris, principal of Blendon Middle School, said the district contacted Westerville police as soon as it heard about the threats. Harris also said the student had not been at school due to a previous disciplinary action.

“We recently learned about and took appropriate action to address a group chat involving several students,” Harris wrote. “During their exchange, which occurred off school grounds and outside of school hours, one of the students displayed a gun. This individual subsequently threatened to bring harm to our campus and specific individuals, some of whom were also involved in the group chat.”

Harris said the student will face additional school and legal consequences.

Westerville police confirmed that the arrest took place Tuesday night.