Westerville Schools offer Virtual Academy for grades K-12

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–Westerville City School District will offer the Westerville Virtual Academy to families interested in an alternative to in-person learning for the 2020-21 school year.

The academy features online learning platforms where students can access courses instead of working virtually on a frequent basis directly with a classroom teacher. WSD teachers will remotely provide oversight in student progress, by being available to answer questions, and grade student assessments.

Families who choose the academy will be committed to the virtual platform for at least the first semester of the 2020/2021 school year.

Participating students will:

remain assigned to their home school of attendance for record-keeping and reporting purposes.

have the opportunity to opt-in for food services with meals distributed at designated locations.

be able to participate in extracurricular activities at their home school.

earn a grade based on the completion and mastery of the content throughout the academic year. Progress grades will be communicated at the regularly scheduled grading periods.

In order to be “in attendance,” a student must make adequate weekly progress. Weekly progress checks will be provided to the parent and participating students in the digital platform.

Registration materials were emailed to families on Tuesday, July 21 with hard copies of materials to be mailed through the US Post Office on Thursday, July 23. The registration deadline is Wednesday, July 29. Virtual meetings between parents/students and their assigned teacher will be Aug. 17-31. The virtual academy begins Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The district has a Frequently Asked Questions area for parents and students.