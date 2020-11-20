Westerville schools moving to remote learning through at least Dec. 4

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville schools announced Friday that they will teach all students remotely through at least Friday, Dec. 4.

The district was already planning to have remote-instruction days on Monday and Tuesday heading into the Thanksgiving break. In a letter to parents, Superintendent John Kellogg said that period is being extended “out of an abundance of caution” as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and Franklin County was moved up to purple in the state’s Public Health Advisory System.

Westerville schools had been using a hybrid learning model, and Kellogg noted that the district is making the switch even though Columbus Health Commissioner Mysheika Roberts advised against it.

“This decision to stay in 100% remote instruction through at least December 4 will provide us with one additional week of health data to evaluate and guide our decisions moving forward, particularly as it pertains to staff health data,” Kellogg wrote.

Extracurricular activities are also postponed until Dec. 4 at the earliest.