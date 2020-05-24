Westerville schools Light The Path for the Class of 2020

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville City Schools found a unique way to celebrate 2020 graduates whose normal ceremony had to be canceled for safety reasons.

They called the event Light The Path, a city-wide event organized by the district.

Starting at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time) for 20 minutes, participants displayed an electric candle in their home window or front yard.

The timing coincided with the school district’s lighting of the stadiums at each high school, all in recognition of this year’s graduates and the hard work they put in.

Light The Path was just one part of a three-part celebration to honor graduates. Each school released a graduation video for students and their families, and graduates will participate in a drive-through ceremony at their school to get their diploma.

Photos courtesy of Alexia Gilbert