Westerville Public Library offers virtual storytime

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Westerville Public Library is offering daily virtual storytime options for families with younger children.

Here’s what the schedule looks like Monday through Saturday:

Mondays 9:30 a.m. – Toddler Storytime: Alexx C. will share rhymes, songs, and stories. Designed for ages 24-36 months.

Tuesday 9:30 a.m. – Wonderworks: STEAM Storytime: Robin G. will share a picture book and nonfiction book on science, technology, engineering, art and math topics. It will also include an activity kids and parents can do at home. Designed for ages 3-6.

Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. – Baby Storytime: Annamarie C. will share books, songs, activities and bounce rhymes chosen especially for lap babies and walkers. Designed for ages 0-24 months.

Thursdays 11:30 a.m. – Yoga Tales: Alexx C. will share stories and act them out using a variety of yoga poses and meditation techniques. Designed for ages 4-6.

Saturdays 10 a.m. – Family Storytime: Michala S. will share books and songs. Designed for ages 4-8.