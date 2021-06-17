Westerville police to make announcement on Emily Noble investigation

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville police are expected to make an announcement in regards to the Emily Noble investigation.

Noble was reported missing May 24, 2020 after celebrating her 52nd birthday. Her body was found on September 16, 2020 in a wooded area near County Line Road and State Road in Westerville, where she was reported missing.

The Delaware County Prosecutor told NBC4 in early June there was “no updates at this time,” and police said the investigation was “on going.”

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.