Westerville Police to give update on body found along County Line Road

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Westerville are planning a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest developments on the discovery of a body near County Line Road last week.

The press conference is happening at 4 p.m. and can be streamed live right here.

A body was discovered Wednesday along County Line Road in Westerville, an area searched several times for missing 52-year-old Emily Noble.

According to a 911 call recording released by Westerville Police, the body was found by a group of people who were searching for Noble.

The identity of the person found was not immediately released. Police did not speculate on the identity of the body found and would not confirm the sex or any other identifying characteristics.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist with the investigation.

