Westerville police continue investigating gun shop robbery

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville Police believes 21 guns were stolen from a gun shop on Old County Line Road.

The owner of Velocity Gun Works said someone drove an SUV through the front of his store. Then several people got out taking several guns.

“Those are guns that are on the street that shouldn’t be on the street,” said Westerville’s Police Chief Charles Chandler.

The store owner at Velocity Gun Works said it took less than 3 minutes for thieves to steal 21 guns from his shop.

This is after police reports stated the suspects rammed an SUV through the front of the store.

After the suspects took all they could, they drove off in that same SUV.

A witness believes he spotted three suspects less than two blocks away from the gun store on Logan Avenue, moving the guns from a damaged SUV to another car believed to be a white Chevrolet Cavalier.

The witness said he saw them drive off left the damaged SUV running.

“Firearms being stolen in this country is a common thing to happen,” Chandler said.

It is why investigators are asking other gun shops in central Ohio for information regarding their smash and grab crimes.

Chandler said they are looking for commonalities between the robberies.

As for the firearms stolen, the chief explains it’s a mixed bag.

“It’s a combination of rifles, there was even a single-shot pistol in there, several revolvers,” said Chandler. “So, it was not anyone type of gun that they were looking for, but it appears that they just grabbed whatever could get to quickest.”