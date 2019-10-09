Westerville police chief issues warnings ahead of Democratic debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s only one week until the Democratic presidential campaign lands in our backyard.

As hundreds of people plan to be in Westerville for the big event, safety is top of mind.

Signs are already up on streets warning people not to park in certain areas next week.

The area is going to be flooded with people and the police chief says they are prepared.

Otterbein University is hosting the fourth Democratic debate next Tuesday, with 12 presidential hopefuls taking the stage.

And even outside the university, there will be an area for freedom of speech, with several groups protesting different topics.

Since so many people are expected, Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler said they are bringing in other law enforcement agencies to help keep people safe and handle the crowds.

Chandler said there will be an officer on every corner.

“It’s a real balance between security and still making the city feel inviting and Westerville is an inviting city,” he said. “I think that’s one of the reasons we were chosen for the debate.”

Another thing to remember is that Otterbein University is a private institution. If you are not authorized to be on campus, Chandler said you’ll be charged with trespassing.

Chandler also suggested ride sharing to alleviate any parking woes, adding vehicles parked illegally will be towed.