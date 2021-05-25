Westerville police arrest suspect in multiple burglaries

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a string of burglaries.

The Westerville Division of Police say they used surveillance video to identify Riley Simon, 26, for multiple burglaries in the area including at Hometown Service Center and Avcom. He has been charged with one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Police say video from May 16, shows Simon illegally entering Hometown Service Center, on East College Avenue, where he stole several keys to loaner vehicles but did not take the vehicles.

“That same night, Simon is believed to have also entered Avcom, Inc on East Broadway Avenue, taking pieces of computer equipment and unplugging or cutting cords to several items in the office,” a release from police states.

Simon is also suspected of stealing more than $2,800 worth of tools from a commercial truck park in the 200-block of Hoff Rd, May 17.

“Investigators linked these burglaries through video surveillance at Hometown and Avcom and physical evidence at the truck theft. Simon was arrested on Wednesday, May 19 without incident. He was transported and booked into Delaware County Jail,” states the release.

Police say stolen tools, keys and other items were recovered, logged as evidence and returned to owners.