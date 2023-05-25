Westerville PD is searching for a suspected arsonist near Mount Carmel medical facilities (Courtesy/City Government of Westerville, Ohio)

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police and fire departments are investigating a suspected arson at a medical facility and are seeking information on a potential suspect.

According to Westerville PD, an unknown male walked into the lobby of Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital on the 400 block of Cooper Road and allegedly tried to set a fire. The person reportedly poured gasoline on the ground and attempted to light it, though it did not ignite fully.

Police are conducting an aggravated arson investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact Westerville police at 614-882-7444.