Westerville pays tribute with Memorial Day display at sports complex

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – About 3,000 flags are sitting in the grass in part of the Westerville Sports Complex in honor of Memorial Day weekend.

Organizers are giving people an option to view the flags in person or drive-by if they’re still feeling hesitant due to COVID-19.

In efforts to make this year as normal as possible, and to celebrate 13 years of the annual “Field of Heroes,” this time around, the complex decided to stick to one specific theme: organizers have a special display paying tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen and other people of color who have served throughout history as a way to say, “Thank you.”

““We want people to remember the meaning of Memorial Day and remember all the people who gave their lives and service and the people who have sacrificed over the years,” said Jim Hogle, co-chairman for the Field of Heroes.

The flags will be on display until Monday afternoon.

The sports complex is located on North Cleveland Avenue in Westerville.