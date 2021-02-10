Westerville officers remembered with blue carnations

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday marks three years since two Westerville police officers were fatally shot in the line of duty, and the public is asked to place a flower in their memory.

The Westerville Police Department provided blue carnations for the public to place at First Responders Park, 374 W. Main St., in memory of officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli. Memorial paper lanterns were also provided.

On Monday, the Westerville Police Department Honor Guard placed a wreath in the City Hall Courtyard for the two officers.

Officers Joering and Morelli were shot on Feb. 10, 2018, while responding to a 911 call.

Joering died at the scene. Morelli, who was shot in the chest through a gap in his bulletproof vest, died later that day at the hospital.

Quentin Smith was sentenced to life without parole for the killings. He had been eligible for the death penalty.