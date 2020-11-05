Westerville North High School student identified as homicide victim

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The victim of a deadly shooting Sunday in northeast Columbus has been identified as a 19-year-old student at Westerville North High School.

Columbus police identified the victim Wednesday as Jeffrey Hairston.

Police responded to reports of a shooting about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Enclave Boulevard. They found Hairston inside an apartment there, where he was pronounced dead.

Principal Kurt Yancey reached out to the Westerville North community with this statement:

Today is an extremely sad day for our Westerville North community. We received confirmation this morning that one of our students, Jeff Hairston, was the victim of an act of violence Sunday morning and lost his life as a result. Our staff is aware and word may begin to spread among students as details are released by the police and media. However, we wanted our families to be aware of this news in the event you wish to share and discuss it with your own children. Please know that grief counselors will be available to anyone who may need support to process this loss to our school family. I’ve asked our staff members to keep a watchful eye for any students who may be struggling to process this unfortunate situation and we will make sure they receive additional assistance as needed. We ask that you keep Jeff’s family, friends and our Warrior community in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss. Westerville North principal Kurt Yancey

Investigation continues into the homicide, which was the 140th in Columbus this year.