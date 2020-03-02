Westerville man out of coronavirus quarantine after return from China

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) —After two weeks living inside a citywide quarantine in Wuhan, China, and two more weeks of quarantine at a military base in southern California, John McGory is finally back home in Ohio.

“It would be the height of irony if I come back here and get the coronavirus after living in Wuhan,” McGory said Monday in Columbus. “I’ve thought that would just be my luck.”

McGory, 65, had just retired from a teaching position he’d held for six years at a university in Wuhan, when the entire city was locked down due to the coronavirus outbreak. Two weeks later, he was evacuated along with hundreds of other Americans, only to be placed in a 14 day quarantine at Miramar Base in San Diego.

After spending some time with relatives, McGory returned to central Ohio amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. “It seems to be growing in the same kind of pace,” McGory said. “When it first started in Wuhan, it started with 44 people and then the next thing you know it’s 4,000 people and then 44,000 thousand people.”

McGory says it was hard to leave all his friends in Wuhan under such. Difficult conditions. “People are sitting in apartments,” he said. “I have friends who haven’t been outside in six weeks so that takes its toll mentally on people.”

“Most times in crisis people come together and help each other and this, because of there being a germ involved, people can’t do that so they stay apart which makes it a little

more challenging.”

McGory says the mere mention that he had been in quarantine now draws an immediate reaction. He recounts the recoil of employees at a bank. “All four of the people working in the bank took one giant step backwards at the same time… and then the lady tried to work with me without actually having to breathe,” he says with a laugh.

McGory is now working on a book about his experience.