WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old was charged with endangering children Wednesday after allegedly causing life-threatening injuries to his 4-month-old daughter.

Joseph S. Blair, of Westerville, was arrested after he reportedly tripped while holding his child on Tuesday, causing her to hit her head, become unconscious and sustain “serious physical harm,” according to records from the Franklin County Municipal Court.

Despite admitting to the severity of the 4-month-old’s injuries, Blair allegedly took nearly two hours before bringing his daughter to St. Ann’s Hospital, court records state.

St. Ann’s staff later transported the child to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff determined the 4-month-old’s injuries were “so severe that she will either die or have permanent brain damage,” according to court records.

Although Blair claimed he tripped while carrying his daughter, causing her to hit her head on the corner of a couch, court records claim that the 22-year-old changed his story multiple times.

Physicians at St. Ann’s and Nationwide Children’s Hospital reportedly claimed that the injuries sustained by the 4-month-old did not match Blair’s explanation, court records state.