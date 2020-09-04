Westerville kids hold book drive for Franklin Co. corrections library

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Westerville kids are being congratulated after organizing a book drive for prisoners at the county’s correctional facilities.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the three — Emma, her brother Noah, and their friend Emma — initially wanted to make personal protection equipment (PPE) for inmates and staff.

When told the sheriff’s office uses “vere special” PPE, the kids didn’t give up.

Instead, the trio focused their energies into collecting books.

A handwritten sign on the collection bin for the books reads, “Help your local sheriff’s office by donating books! Make sure your books have no swearing and no heavy violence!! Thank you for helping!!”

The sheriff’s office thanked the kids personally with some goody bags.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools