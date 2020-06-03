Westerville implements uptown street closures due to planned protest

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville announced it is implementing street closures and modified traffic patterns due to a large crowd associated with a planned protest Wednesday evening.

State Street is closed between East Park and West Home Streets. The following additional road closure information take effect:

East Home Street and the parking lots on the northeast and southeast corners of North State and East Home Streets

East College Avenue from State to Vine Streets

West College Avenue from State Street to the City Parking Lot

Winter Street to the parking lot entrance. Access to the Union Savings Bank drive-thru will be maintained via Winter Street

A barrier allowing local traffic only will be placed on Walnut Street for motorists traveling northbound.

West Main from State street, to the Middlefield Bank drive-thru.

East Main from State Street to the parking areas behind the Uptown businesses/Haywood Alley.

East Lincoln Street will be one-way westbound

Parking along Vine Street, between Park Street and Old County Line Road, will be prohibited

The street closures and restrictions are the same used during 4th Friday, a monthly street fair hosted in Uptown Westerville.