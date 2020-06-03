Westerville implements uptown street closures due to planned protest

by: NBC4 Staff

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville announced it is implementing street closures and modified traffic patterns due to a large crowd associated with a planned protest Wednesday evening.

State Street is closed between East Park and West Home Streets. The following additional road closure information take effect:

  • East Home Street and the parking lots on the northeast and southeast corners of North State and East Home Streets
  • East College Avenue from State to Vine Streets
  • West College Avenue from State Street to the City Parking Lot
  • Winter Street to the parking lot entrance. Access to the Union Savings Bank drive-thru will be maintained via Winter Street
  • A barrier allowing local traffic only will be placed on Walnut Street for motorists traveling northbound.
  • West Main from State street, to the Middlefield Bank drive-thru.
  • East Main from State Street to the parking areas behind the Uptown businesses/Haywood Alley.
  • East Lincoln Street will be one-way westbound
  • Parking along Vine Street, between Park Street and Old County Line Road, will be prohibited

The street closures and restrictions are the same used during 4th Friday, a monthly street fair hosted in Uptown Westerville.

