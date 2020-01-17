Westerville Girl Scout channeling Lizzo to help sell cookies

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH)– It’s officially the season for Girl Scout cookies! Whether you are a thin mint fan, samoas or even tag-a-longs, you can catch girls in green or brown vests all over town this time of year. One local Girl Scout is using a creative way to create buzz and sell her cookies.

Amory Vargo is a 9-year-old girl from Westerville, and she’s been a Girl Scout since she was in first grade. She knew she wanted to make a music video this year to promote her cookie sales, so she started brainstorming.

“She started singing the song one day and the lyrics started flowing,” explained Amory’s mom, Samantha Vargo.

Spent two weeks practicing and writing her lyrics to a song by Lizzo. Her dad filmed her an posted the video on YouTube. After just a few days her video gained over 13,000 views!

I talked with Amory before school and asked her about the song. She said she’s a huge fan of Lizzo.

“I think Lizzo is really inspirational and I like her messages,” said Amory.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 06: Lizzo performs at Sydney Opera House on January 06, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images)

“We kind of talk about the meaning of songs a lot,” said Samantha Vargo. “We talked before about being that strong woman and caring about yourself.”

Amory’s mom and dad are extremely proud of their daughter and hope this video does more than just sell cookies.

“The fact that everyone is really enjoying it really warms out hearts. I hope its inspiring other girl scouts and small entrepreneurs.”

Amory tells us her goal is to sell 2,020 boxes of cookies. Those sales will send her to a week-long Girl Scout camp this summer for free.

Here is the link to order some Girl Scout Cookies from Amory’s Troop: https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/amory357018

“Cookie sales help our troop pay for outings and helping the community. We did 3 service projects last year. I would love to sell 2,020 boxes so I can get a free week of camp, but any sales help us. Selling cookies, I learn money skills and friendship.”