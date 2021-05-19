Westerville DORA set to open in mid-June

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) is set to open next month after approval from Westerville City Council Tuesday night.

The DORA is defined as a limited exception to open container laws, which allows licensed liquor establishments inside a designated area to sell alcohol in marked cups to adults 21 and older, who are then allowed to take those drinks outside the establishment and into the designated area.

The city will work with Uptown Westerville, Inc., an non-profit organization whose goal is to protect and support Uptown Westerville.

The DORA will be located in the “historic heart” of Westerville.

