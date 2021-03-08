Westerville City Schools welcome students back to classroom full time

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Even though school officially began in the fall, some were calling Monday the ‘first day.’ Westerville City Schools welcomed students back for the first day of full time in-person learning.

“It’s basically like the first day of school again,” Meagan Hogan explained. “Everything’s going to be new… new seats, new people, new rules.”

Hogan’s children are in their first years at Blendon Middle School and Westerville South High School. The district transitioned from remote learning to blended learning models.

“They’re excited to be back and see half of the students they haven’t even met before starting at new schools,” Hogan said.

Other students agreed they were looking forward to seeing friends and teachers face-to-face.

“Online goes by quicker. It only takes 2 to 3 hours a day. But I like being in school to see everyone. I like in-person better,” explained Lucas Carney, a 5th grade student at Whittier Elementary School.

Lucas’ mother said her children adapted to remote learning, but she believed they needed the benefits of in-person instruction.

“The boys definitely need the routine, they need their teachers, they need all aspects of what school can give them,” she said.

WCS is calling its return to in-person learning ‘Together Again.’ The district developed the plan with help from doctors, state and local health departments and guidelines from ODH and the CDC. Superintendent Dr. John Kellogg explained district leaders also looked carefully at the success and challenges of other school districts returning to all-in learning.

“Over the past several months as we’ve looked at those schools, they’ve become lived examples of how we can make this work,” Kellogg said. “And so a combination of those resources really compiled to support our decision to move forward with all students back in March 8th.”

The plan includes many familiar measures, such as mask requirements, extra cleaning and social distancing in classrooms, cafeterias and buses.

“We’re trying to keep each other safe while we’re at school getting the work in school done,” Dr. Kellogg said.

He explained the district landed on the March 8th all-in return because it allowed many school staff to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kellogg said those who did not get vaccinated will have another opportunity in the near future.

Hogan said she was comfortable with the safety measures in the district’s plan.

She said, “The numbers have been going down and the vaccines just keep increasing, so I think it will be okay.”

WCS said its plan allows for flexibility. The district plans to monitor COVID-19 spread and will transition to partial or full remote learning if necessary.