Westerville City Schools returning to in-person learning March 8

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Students in the Westerville City School District will be returning to school March 8.

District Superintendent Dr. John R. Kellogg announced the “Together Again Plan” Monday, which will bring all students, not enrolled in the Westerville Virtual Academy, back before the final quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

“The Together Again Plan demonstrates changes in thinking as we’ve all learned more about the safe operations of our schools during this COVID pandemic,” Kellogg explained. “It has been informed by our team of school leaders, various health experts, and reports. The implementation of the plan will require ongoing two-way communication with our staff, school leaders and families.”

The upcoming schedule for the district includes:

February 22-26: All students will be on Remote Instruction;

All students will be on Remote Instruction; March 1-5: Cohort B students receive in-person instruction, Cohort A students receive remote instruction;

Cohort B students receive in-person instruction, Cohort A students receive remote instruction; March 8-26: All non-Westerville Virtual Academy students receive in-person instruction (WVA students have committed to virtual instruction through the second semester);

All non-Westerville Virtual Academy students receive in-person instruction (WVA students have committed to virtual instruction through the second semester); March 29-April 5: Spring Break; and

Spring Break; and April 6-May 26: All non-WVA students continue in-person instruction through the remainder of the school year.

Kellogg said safety measures will remain in place including: