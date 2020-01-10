Westerville City school bus involved in traffic accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Westerville City school bus carrying 51 students has been involved in a traffic accident Friday afternoon, according to Columbus Police.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. near the 4400 block of Ramsdell Drive in Columbus.

According to police, there are several students on board. One student is complaining of neck pain, but no other injuries are reported at this time.

According to officials on the scene, the bus sideswiped a parked car.

Westerville Schools spokesperson Greg Viebrantz said the school district’s transportation department has notified parents that a bus was involved in an incident.

Viebrantz said police will interview all of the students on the bus and file a report.

The student complaining of neck pain will be released to his family.

If the bus is cleared to continue on its route, it will complete the route once police give the all-clear.

Once more information becomes available, this story will be updated.