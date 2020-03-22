Westerville church offers ‘drive-in’ Sunday service during pandemic

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The marquee at the entrance to Genoa Baptist Church issues a gentle reminder to vehicles entering for Sunday service: “Come as you are, but stay in your car.”

Following a weekend of online-only services, Pastor Frank Carl recognized his congregation’s need for interaction.

“I think it’s different than what we’re used to,” he said of the Governor’s recommendation to limit social gatherings. “We’re such a fast-paced society and all generations are fast-paced.”

Sunday morning, the pastor invited everyone back to their normal gathering spot for a “drive-in” style church service. Churchgoers stayed in their vehicles and tuned their radios to a local frequency. A scissor lift elevated Pastor Frank and several musicians above the crowd so rows of cars could see them deliver their messages.

Loud honking could be heard in lieu of applause.

“This is more about interaction and allowing people to feel like they have some control over their situation, get out of the house and feel safe about it,” the pastor explained.

Church member Marcia Ball said, “It is totally a breath of fresh air.”

The church said Governor Mike DeWine specifically authorized the gathering and praised its creativity.

Pastor Frank called it a way to promote community during an isolating time. He also mentioned the merit in reflecting while alone.

“There’s a verse in the bible that says, ‘Be still and know that I am God.’ We’re having to be still right now,” he said.

Genoa Baptist Church plans to live stream its services and offer the drive-in option for the duration of the coronavirus health crisis. They’re held on Sundays at 9:15 a.m. and 11:00 a.m at 7562 Lewis Center Rd in Westerville. You can find more details here.